Left Menu

Railways Minister Vaishnaw, Union Minister Pradhan meets Odisha rail mishap victims

"We met the patients at Bhadrak hospital. Almost all patients are in contact with their famlies. Doctors and staff are providing proper treatment to the injured. Track restoration work is underway", said Vaishnaw.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:11 IST
Railways Minister Vaishnaw, Union Minister Pradhan meets Odisha rail mishap victims
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at District Head Quarter Hospital in Odisha . . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reached District Head Quarter Hospital in Odisha to meet the injured after the terrible train accident that took place in the Balasore district of Odisha, resulting in death of 275 persons and injuring around 1000 others. They reached the District Quarter Hospital (Balasore) and consoled the victims and their families. Vaishnaw further said that doctors are providing proper treatment to them also informed that the track restoration underway.

"We met the patients at Bhadrak hospital. Almost all patients are in contact with their famlies. Doctors and staff are providing proper treatment to the injured. Track restoration work is underway", said Vaishnaw. Earlier, taking it to Twitter, Vaishnaw informed that the main down line has been restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, called the minister and asked him to take stock of the restoration work.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe. Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnav said, "This is a different issue. This is about Point Machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occured during electronic interlocking, it happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it occured will be detected after proper investigation". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023