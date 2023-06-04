Left Menu

Navy's eco-friendly initiatives imbibing green tech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:09 IST
Navy's eco-friendly initiatives imbibing green tech
  • Country:
  • India

As a self-driven and environmentally responsible force, the Navy has always been committed towards environment protection and has undertaken several green initiatives, officials said on Sunday.

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Navy shared some of the noteworthy initiatives towards a 'Clean and Green Navy'.

As guardian of the seas, the Navy employs a number of ships, submarines and aircraft that have high energy intensity, thus increased energy efficiency is paramount in every operation and process the force undertakes, according to an official statement.

The Navy has commissioned solar power with a cumulative capacity of 15.87 MW which is in line with the its objective of fulfilling the government's 'Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM)' mission.

These plants are grid-connected utilising single-axis sun tracking technology with computerised monitoring & control. Additionally, 16 MW capacity of SPVs are at various stages of execution, officials said.

Also, towards combating oil spills at Naval harbours, eco-friendly marine bio-remedial agents have been indigenously developed through NMRL. The state-of-the-art technology is unique in the maritime domain.

The product consists of a combination of micro-organisms and their growth stimulant, which consume various types of oils such as diesel, lubricating, and dirty oils, thus cleaning the seawater from any oil contamination and its consequent damage to the marine ecosystem, it said.

The Navy said in collaboration with IISc, Bangalore, it has operationalised a first-of-its-kind 100KW capacity AC plant in the country based on the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide.

To reduce the overall carbon footprint and enhance environmental sustainability, the Navy is ''geared Up and committed'' to march towards pursuit of green initiatives, realising the national aim, to ensure a 'greener and cleaner future for our next generations, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023