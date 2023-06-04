Left Menu

Saudi plans new oil cuts as part of OPEC+ deal, sources say

Saudi Arabia will pledge new voluntary production cuts as part of a broader OPEC+ output-limiting deal, sources told Reuters, as the group faces flagging oil prices and a looming supply glut.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:17 IST
Saudi plans new oil cuts as part of OPEC+ deal, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will pledge new voluntary production cuts as part of a broader OPEC+ output-limiting deal, sources told Reuters, as the group faces flagging oil prices and a looming supply glut. The group, known as OPEC+, delayed the start of formal talks by over six hours due to members' discussions of production baselines, from which cuts and quotas are calculated, sources said.

Two separate OPEC+ sources said the group was likely to agree a policy roll over for 2023 and make additional cuts in 2024 if new production baselines for members are agreed. It was not clear when Saudi cuts would begin. OPEC's most influential members and biggest Gulf producers led by Saudi Arabia were trying to persuade under-producing African nations such as Nigeria and Angola to have more realistic output targets, sources said.

"Talks with African producers are proving to be difficult," one OPEC+ source said. Gulf producer, the United Arab Emirates, was meanwhile seeking a higher baseline to reflect its growing production capacity, sources said. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023