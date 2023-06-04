Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister participates in Santi Yagnam at Amaravati

The Chief Minister attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Vijayawada recently and took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister participates in Santi Yagnam at Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday participated in the Santi Yagnam conducted at a goshala at the Camp Office in Amaravati. The Chief Minister attended the Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Vijayawada recently and took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day.

He also participated in the Poornahuti programme on the last day. On successful completion of the Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam, Santi Yagnam was conducted as a follow- up for the welfare of the people on the advice of Vedic pundits.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana also participated in the Santi Yagnam and thanked the Chief Minister for attending it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023