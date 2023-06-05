Left Menu

Train collides with carrier vehicle in Assam's Golaghat

Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that the train struck the carrier vehicle laden with goods as it attempted to cross a rail. The vehicle driver however escaped unhurt.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A train collided with a carrier vehicle at an unmanned railway crossing in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday. However, the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number AS-05AC-3588, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Chungajan railway station in Golaghat district. Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that the train struck the carrier vehicle laden with goods as it attempted to cross a rail. The vehicle driver however escaped unhurt.

"The vehicle was however damaged after it was hit by the trainWe are further looking into the incident," Pushkin Jain said. Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding to install a level crossing in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

