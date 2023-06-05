Left Menu

Govt expects people to move towards e-cooking to capitalise on 24x7 power supply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:57 IST
Govt expects people to move towards e-cooking to capitalise on 24x7 power supply
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government expects people to move towards electric cooking (e-cooking) as the nation now has a 24x7 electricity supply in households, according to an official.

''We want to move towards e-cooking since we have 24/7 electricity in our households,'' Additional Secretary Power Ajay Tewari said while addressing a conference organised here.

He pointed out that India has, in just 18 months, given Saubhagya (scheme) connections to 26 million households who did not have electricity access.

Never before in the history of the world has so many households been given electricity connection in such a short time, he noted.

''We are supplying energy for 23.5 hours in all urban areas and 23 hours, and more in rural areas. It is a big achievement that the age of power cuts is behind us,'' a power ministry statement quoted Tewari as saying.

He also informed that 700 million people in the world, however, still do not have access to electricity, and universal energy access is one of the priorities of G20.

Highlighting the importance of affordability, he said that we must promote e-cooking from renewable energy sources like solar and thermal power.

''We are coming up with aggregation models whereby prices can be brought down. If we have standard and affordable models, we should be able to cover all urban areas within 2-3 years. By 2030, we will like to cover as many households as possible under e-cooking,'' he stated.

The focus on electric cooking is based on the recognition that e-cooking is a key pathway to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, Mission LiFE seeks to transform persons into pro-planet people, who would adopt sustainable lifestyles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023