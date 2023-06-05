Left Menu

Kia Seltos crosses five lakh sales mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:47 IST
Kia India on Monday said its sports utility vehicle Seltos has crossed the five-lakh sales mark across markets within just 46 months of its launch.

The automaker introduced the brand in August 2019.

Kia said the model has played an important role in its success by contributing 55 per cent of the company's net sales, including exports and domestic sales consumption. Besides being a leading brand in the domestic market with sales of 3,78,277 units, Kia said it has also shipped 1,38,749 units of Seltos to nearly 100 overseas markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region.

''With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers,'' Kia India MD & CEO Tae-jin Park said in a statement.

With total sales of about 27,159 units during the first quarter of 2023, Seltos continues to sell an average monthly of over 9,000 units even when there are multiple new innovations in the segment, he added.

