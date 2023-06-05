Left Menu

"I plant trees everyday, urge residents of state to plant trees on their special days": MP CM Chouhan

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program organised on the occasion of World Environment Day at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:59 IST
MP CM Chouhan in the center and others at the program (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he plants trees everyday and also urges the residents of the state to plant trees on their special days. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program organised on the occasion of World Environment Day at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said, "Do not exploit nature, instead use it. Take as much from nature as it can bear, there is no harm in it. But the forests got cleared (deforestation), it is a sin. We all are responsible for that." Talking about the untimely rain in the state, the CM said that this year, rain did not stop. It rained continuously in the months of April, May and June. It was never seen before, we (human beings) disturbed the balance of nature.

"Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, I am warning that if we do not understand even today, then nature will not be suitable for the generations to come. I plant a tree everyday and I will tell the residents of Madhya Pradesh to plant trees on their special days," the CM said. The population of the state is nine crores. If everyone makes a joint effort, then nine crore trees will automatically be planted in a year in the state, he added.

He also said to save electricity and not to use plastics on the occasion. "On the occasion of World Environment Day, I want to convey the this message that we all should make efforts together, only then the earth will be saved for the coming generations," Chouhan further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

