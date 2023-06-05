Left Menu

MP: 4 held in connection with looting in Ujjain

The loot incident occurred on Dewas Road near MIT College under Narwar police station limits in the district on June 1. A few unidentified persons stopped the victim, Ajay Jaat, who was going on a highway in his newly bought car. The thieves make off with the car and cash lying inside it by showing him a knife.

Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as four persons were arrested in connection with a loot case in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Monday. The loot incident occurred on Dewas Road near MIT College under Narwar police station limits in the district on June 1. A few unidentified persons stopped the victim, Ajay Jaat, who was going on a highway in his newly bought car. The thieves make off the car and cash lying inside it by showing him a knife.

After the incident, the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint in the matter. Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP), Sachin Sharma told ANI, "The incident occurred on June 1 under Narwar police station in the district. The complainant Ajay Jat was going on a highway in his car, during which some unknown people stopped and made off with his car and cash lying inside it by showing a knife."

"After which an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted and rewards were also announced against the accused. Today, all the four accused have been taken into custody. The police also recovered the vehicle, cash and some jewellery bought from the cash amount from the accused. All the accused are being sent to judicial custody," He added. (ANI)

