Uttarakhand CM Dhami hands over appointment letters to 272 polytechnic students

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday gave appointment letters to 272 candidates in a program organized by the Technical Education Department. An employment fair was organized here, in May 2023 for the students of Polytechnic by the Department of Technical Education. After the selection of these students from various companies, appointment letters were provided today.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the students who received the appointment letters and wished them a bright future. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign in the field of employment and self-employment for the youth of the country has been going on for 9 years, in which another link to the employment fair has been added.

He said that there is no dearth of talents in Uttarakhand. "Efforts should be made by the government for modern facilities for training in various technical institutions, infrastructural development, the establishment of high-level e-learning centres, expansion of various techniques, and the establishment of research and training centres in order to provide proper opportunities for employment and self-employment to the youth. The aim of the government is to develop the state in the field of information technology and provide good governance by transparently solving the problems of the people. Technical Education Department can play an important role in this work," he said. The Chief Minister said that the enthusiasm and talent are being reflected in the students who have been given appointment letters today. He expressed the hope that with the same enthusiasm, he would live up to the expectations of the companies employing him on the strength of his passion, knowledge and skill.

Dhami has expected the representatives of industries to cooperate with the state government for internship, industrial training as well as hands-on practical and provide more opportunities to the students of Uttarakhand in this field. He said that the government has taken 25 resolutions for the silver jubilee of the state's establishment, in this series the technical education department has been given the responsibility for the implementation of the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Vocational Education Mission scheme. He hoped that with this effort, employment and self-employment opportunities would increase in the state through vocational and technical education.

Congratulating all the candidates who received the appointment letters, Technical Education Minister, Subodh Uniyal said that today the dream of these youths to get a job after completing their studies is being fulfilled." He hoped that the establishments by which they are being appointed, all the candidates will work with full dedication in these establishments. If these candidates of ours work diligently, then the inclination of industrial institutions will increase rapidly towards our youth. The Technical Education Minister said that Rs 300 crore was given in one year for better infrastructure facilities in the polytechnics of the state. "Courses have been increased in the state on the basis of their demand after meeting with the industry," he said.

Uniyal said that 60 per cent of youths are being selected through job fairs. Almost 100 per cent of students are also getting selected from some polytechnics. On this occasion, it was informed that on April 25, 2023, 430 students got employment in the job fair organized at Government Polytechnic Kashipur for students studying in various polytechnic institutions of the Kumaon region.

Similarly, about 608 youths got employment in the job fair organized on May 8, 2023, for the Garhwal region. In addition to providing employment to 401 students through online placement cells and 669 students through campus placement organized in various institutions, a total of 2108 students have got employment. (ANI)

