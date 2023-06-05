Left Menu

Railway Board Chairman briefs PMO about Odisha triple train accident

Upon his return from Odisha after the horrific railway accident, which killed over 270 people and left over 1000 injured, Railway Board Chairman, AK Lahoti on Monday evening will brief top officials in the Prime Minister's office on the update on ground, including the ongoing investigation.

By Payal Mehta Upon his return from Odisha after the horrific railway accident, which killed over 270 people and left over 1000 injured, Railway Board Chairman, AK Lahoti on Monday evening briefed top officials in the Prime Minister's Office on the update on ground, including the ongoing investigation.

"Chairperson of the Railway Board will be meeting top officials in the Prime Minister's office, including the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister about the details from the ground," reliable sources had earlier told ANI. While the enquiry ordered by the railway ministry is currently underway, the government has also sent a request to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the matter.

"There is a need to have a deep investigation by a professional agency to rule out any deliberate interference," top government sources told ANI. Within hours of the rail accident. The chairman railway board was on the ground with the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and has returned only today. So he is likely to brief the details to the PMO that has been keeping a constant watch on the developments on the ground.

The triple train accident in Balasore happened on Friday evening. At least 275 people were killed, while more than 1,000 were injured in the accident that took place near the Bahanaga Bazar area on June 2. The Odisha government on Monday informed that 151 bodies from the triple train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore district have been identified till today morning.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Balasore accident site from ground zero and also visited the injured being treated at the hospital. Before leaving Delhi for the mishap site, PM Modi had also chaired a high-level review meeting on the same. (ANI)

