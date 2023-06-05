Plea in SC against internet ban in Manipur since May 3

A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3. The petition filed by advocate Chongtham Victor Singh and businessman Mayengbam James in the apex court said their lives and livelihood have been severely affected by the statewide internet shutdown.

Chongtham Victor Singh told ANI that there has been a complete blockade of internet access across the state for almost a month and it's causing significant harm to people's day-to-day lives and their fundamental rights. The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now.

There is no stipulated public order on the internet ban and did not go through the oversight of the Review Committee which is necessary under Law, he said. The plea said that the order of the internet ban is strangulating the Freedom of Speech and Expression and the Freedom to carry on trade and occupation. The plea also stated that there is a violation of Rule 2(2) of the Telecom Suspension Rules and hence they are unconstitutional.

The petitioners sought a restoration of the internet in Manipur, except for those in which there continues to be unrest and violence. The top court is already hearing the cases relating to the violence in Manipur and during the last hearing, it sought a status report from the Centre and State on the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the people affected in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Earlier, the top court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities and stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy there. On March 27, the High Court directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire State for now a month and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

