J-K: Air Force Station in Jammu organises cycling, walkathon, tree plantation drive as part of World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Air Force Station Jammu organised a cycling, walkathon and tree plantation drive to promote Lifestyle for Environment (Life), an official statement said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:23 IST
J-K: Air Force Station in Jammu organises cycling, walkathon, tree plantation drive as part of World Environment Day
Air Force Station in Jammu organises cycling, walkathon, tree plantation drive as part of World Environment Day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Air Force Station Jammu organised a cycling, walkathon and tree plantation drive to promote Lifestyle for Environment (Life), an official statement said on Monday. The event witnessed participation of Air Warriors, DSCs, Civilians, their families and children with great enthusiasm.

Various activities as part of promotion of activities on Lifestyle for Environment (Life) were conducted. The event was flagged off by Air Commodore GS Bhullar, AOC of the base and Mrs Ruhi Bhullar, President AFFWA(Local). Representatives from aviation major Indigo were also present to mark the occasion, the statememt added. AOC and senior officers interacted with all participants after the culmination of events. The station took pledge to observe a day of the week as Low Emission Day wherein Station personnel would use bicycles or walk to their work place on this day, the statement further said.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community. According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

