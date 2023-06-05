Left Menu

All efforts should be made to protect mangroves kandalvana to preserve the ecosystems in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday. The union government is committed to protecting and extending the forest cover in the country, she said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:04 IST
Efforts should be made to protect mangroves, Union Minister Karandlaje
All efforts should be made to protect mangroves (kandalvana) to preserve the ecosystems in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday. Inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations at Panchagna Wali riverside in Udupi district, she said nurturing plants is the responsibility of those who plant saplings during celebrations. The union government is committed to protecting and extending the forest cover in the country, she said. Hundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, who presided over the programme said Kandlavana attracts tourists across the country. The mangroves prevent erosion of river shores and Kundapur has become a model for the planting of Kandla saplings, he said. Karkala zone Deputy Conservator of Forests Ganapathi K, CRZ coastal zone regional director Sripathi and Kundapur zone Forest officer Kiran Babu were present. Kundapur zone Deputy Conservator of Forests Udaya M Naik welcomed the gathering.

