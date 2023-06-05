Left Menu

Odisha train accident: GRP registers FIR against unidentified persons

According to the FIR Report, the case has been registered under sections 154, 175, and 153 of the Railway Act and under sections 337, 338, 304 A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons under multiple sections of the Railway Act 1989 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection to the Odisha train accident. According to the FIR Report, the case has been registered under sections 154, 175, and 153 of the Railway Act and under sections 337, 338, 304 A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

"On 03.06.2023 at 01.00 AM, I Sub Inspector Papu Kumar Naik at Chaklundapal, Police station Turununga, Dist Keojhar, At/Pre-SI of Police Balasore GRPS drew up the plain paper FIR at the PS on 02.06.2023 at 06.55 PM due to collision between Train No-12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and Train No-12864 Yesbantapur-Howrah Express, the Boggies of both trains capsized causing death more than hundred and injuries to several hundreds of passengers," FIR read. "The dead body and injured person were shifted to DHH Balasore, DHH Bhadrak, CHC Soro and other Hospital rescue operations continuing. This report reveals a coge case, Balasore GRPS Case No-64, dated 03.06.2023 under sections 337/338/304A /34 IPC /153/154/175 Railway Act, his registered and requested to Ranjeet Nayak OPS SDRPO Cuttack has taken off the investigation," it added.

FIR report also mentioned that at present culpability of specific Railway Employees is not ascertained, which will be unearthed during the investigation. In the tragic Odisha train accident, the Railway board on Sunday recommended the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation in which 275 people died and more than 1000 people sustained injuries.

The incident involved a collision of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

