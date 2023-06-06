Left Menu

UP: Advertisement hoarding falls on car at Ekana stadium, killing 2

The unfortunate accident took place in the evening in a posh area under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 06:50 IST
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed on Monday after an advertisement hoarding at Ekana stadium fell on a car due to strong wind in Lucknow, the police said. Two persons lost their lives after an advertisement hoarding at Ekana stadium in Lucknow fell on a car on Monday.

The incident occurred due to strong winds, as confirmed by the police. The unfortunate accident took place in the evening in a posh area under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station.

"The two women who were injured after a board put up at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium fell on their car, have passed away," DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said. Another occupant of the car is currently undergoing treatment at Lohia Hospital, the police said.

"Two occupants of the car were killed in the mishap. Another occupant of the car is still undergoing treatment in Lohia Hospital. The car was completely crushed by the hoarding," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

