Chattisgarh: Adoption care manager arrested for beating childrens mercilessly

A female programme manager of an adoption agency located in Shivnagar, Kanker has been arrested on Monday after a video of her beating up two little girls at the centre went viral recently. A viral video has surfaced where program manager Seema Dwivedi was seen beating the children mercilessly. Seema first hit a girl with her hand, then held her hair and threw her on the ground.

The girl who fell on the ground was forced to stand up again and then she grabbed her arm and threw her on the bed. The girl started screaming and started crying but the manager did not show any pity and kept on beating her. Two maids pass by but no one has the courage to stop the inhumane treatment which she was facing. Meanwhile, the manager started questioning another girl. She called the girl who was standing far away and then started beating her after holding her hair.

When the child fell, she picked her up and thrashed her. Even after this, the manager's anger does not subside and she starts abusing him. Orphan children in the age group of 0 to 6 years are kept in this adoption centre in Kanker. The program manager also has a boyfriend, who often arrives at the institution at night while the entry of outsiders is prohibited here.

Not only this, it has also happened that whenever there is a dispute with the boyfriend, the furious manager vents her entire anger on the children. The children here have been suffering for months. Eight employees who protested against this were shown the way out of the centre within a year. The complaint of this whole matter had also reached CS Mishra, who is the Women and Child Development Officer. Instead of getting the matter investigated or taking action, the news of suppressing the matter by taking Rs 50,000 has come to light.

Although 8 CCTV cameras have been installed in the adoption centre including the verandah, gate and other places for the safety of the children they are shut at night. The manager turns off the cameras every night due to which the high-handed behaviour does not get revealed. In the same matter, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla has spoken of strict action against the culprits and suspended the adoption agency manager. An immediate inquiry has been ordered.

As the video went viral, the district administration swung into action and dispatched a team of Woman and Child Development Department to the adoption agency, which was being run by Pratigya Vikas Sansthan (NGO), to conduct a surprise inspection on June 4. During inspection, it was found that the children at the agency were being tortured following which the NGO as well as the adoption agency were suspended. Police have taken the accused coordinator Seema Dwivedi into custody.

Speaking on the shocking incident, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, "State government has taken strict action in Kanker case. The then District Program Officer Kanker Chandrashekhar Mishra was suspended for his negligence in the investigation of complaints against the specialized adoption agency." Following a complaint received from the officials of woman and children development department, police registered an offence against the accused coordinator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel.

The accused has been arrested and further probe in the case is underway, said SP Patel.Necessary steps are being taken for the care and protection of children, added the statement. (ANI)

