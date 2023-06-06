Father of minor rape victim commits suicide alleging delay in registering FIR in UP's Jalaun

Father of a minor rape victim died by suicide on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Akodhi village in Jalaun, the police said. The father of the minor girl allegedly committed suicide citing delay in registering FIR by the police and following his death, the villagers have made serious allegations against the police.

Jalaun ASP Aseem Chowdhary said that the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the police officials who are found guilty. "A minor was raped 2 months ago in Akodhi village. When the daughter informed her parents about the incident, the victim's father filed a complaint against the accused at the police station, but there was a delay in registering the FIR with the police. Due to this, the victim's father died by suicide. Villagers have made serious allegations against police. The Investigation is underway under CO Konch. We will get the report in 24 hours. Whoever is found guilty, we will take strict action against the erring police officers," Aseem Chowdhary told reporters here. (ANI)

