Assam: Karbi Anglong Police seizes 1.1 kg heroin at Nambor Forest bridge, arrests one person

Karbi Anglong police apprehended one person at Karbi Anglong Police and seized 89 soap cases containing around 1 kg of heroin hidden in the door panel of the vehicle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that the action has been taken under the 'Drugs free Assam'.

"#AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol apprehended a four-wheeler vehicle at number 2 Nambor Forest Bridge and seized 89 soap boxes containing 1.104 Kg Heroin hidden in the door panel of the vehicle. The accused driver has been apprehended. Compliments for great work @assampolice," Sarma said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, the police informed that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation seized 5 kg of contraband drugs from a train and apprehended two persons at Lumding railway station in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night.

T Boro, an official of GRP Lumding said that during the joint operation, they recovered nine packets of ganja weighing about 5 kg from the Kanchanjunga train. "We have recovered the ganja in possession of two women. The train was coming from Agartala. We have apprehended two women who are hailing from Bihar," the police official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by GRP Lumding. The Assam Police, on Saturday, launched an operation to catch drug peddlers and apprehended two persons.

It also seized a massive quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 16 crores. "Based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation on Saturday night at Katagashtal area, Silchar and recovered about 2.2 kg of heroin", said Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district.

Adding further, Sen said, "We have seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of heroin and also apprehended two accused in the operation. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. Our investigation is on". (ANI)

