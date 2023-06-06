Left Menu

Panama Paper leaks: ED raids Bengaluru firm in violation of FEMA

ED initiated the investigation under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 on the basis of Panama Paper leaks where the name of Rajendra Patil surfaced. It was alleged that Patil made an undisclosed credit of Rs 66.35 crore in offshore entities.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 09:31 IST
Panama Paper leaks: ED raids Bengaluru firm in violation of FEMA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operations at the premises of a Bengaluru-based firm and its director in connection with a money laundering case. The search operations were conducted at Shree Parvathi Tex (India) Pvt Ltd and its director Rajendra Patil in acase registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

According to ED statement, the premises covered include the residential premises of Patil as well as the office premises of Shree Parvathi Tex (India) Pvt Ltd, where Rajendra Patil is one of the Directors along with his family members. The searches were conducted on June 2.

ED initiated the investigation under provisions of FEMA, 1999 on the basis of Panama Paper leaks where the name of Rajendra Patil surfaced. It was alleged that Patil made an undisclosed credit of Rs 66.35 crore in offshore entities. The searches conducted revealed that Patil has invested in various companies in Dubai, Tanzania and the British Virgin Islands. Further, he also held bank accounts in Dubai and Tanzania, the agency said.

During the course of the search, several documents related to the overseas investment made by Rajendra Patil were recovered and seized. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023