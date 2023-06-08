MP fortunate to get chance to host national program of International Yoga Day: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host the national programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day and preparations are underway for it. CM Chouhan along with Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the ongoing preparations at his residence office for the national level programme to be held in Jabalpur on International Yoga Day, June 21.

All the schools, wards, villages and institutions dedicated to yoga in the state will be linked to the Yoga Day programme with cooperation of the Union Ministry of AYUSH, Shri Ramchandra Mission Heartfulness Institute, Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Yoga Commission. People will get a chance to connect with the positivity of Yoga, through this programme being organised on the theme of Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the CM added. On the other hand, Union Minister Sonowal said, "25 crore people will be connected with the programme. Large scale efforts to make Yoga an integral part of human life are going on under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga can be given the form of a mass movement by encouraging public participation. In this direction, the work done for the expansion of Yoga in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of CM Chouhan is commendable."

People should practise yoga, for this it is necessary to expand the activities of information, education and communication more and more, Sonowal said. Besides, he gave information about yoga programmes being held at the international level. According to a government release, it was said that the main programme will start at 6 am at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur. Participation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and MP Governor Mangubhai Patel is proposed in the programme.

Recorded message of PM Modi will be broadcasted. CM Chouhan, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also attend the program. Yoga programmes will also be held in all tourist and historical places, urban bodies and gram panchayats of the state. Many yoga organisations, including Patanjali Yogpeeth, Art of Living will participate in the programme. Yoga will be practised according to the Yoga Protocol issued by the Central Government, the release added. (ANI)

