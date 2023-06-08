Left Menu

Centre to develop 5 Himachal villages under Vibrant Villages plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:00 IST
Centre to develop 5 Himachal villages under Vibrant Villages plan

The Centre will develop Chhitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of Himachal Pradesh under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme'.

Union Minister RK Singh made the announcement during his visit to Chhitkul village in the Kinnaur district of the state, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Thursday.

''A Central PSU will adopt Chhitkul and assist the state government in developing it as a Vibrant Village,'' the minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy said.

He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the interaction programme with local villagers.

Chhitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of district Kinnaur will be developed under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage but the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world, he said.

''One Mega Watt power plant would be established in Chhitkul. The possibility of setting up micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored. To promote tourism activities and the rich cultural heritage of the area, a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chhitkul,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023