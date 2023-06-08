Left Menu

Man arrested after co-passenger overhears him saying 'bomb' during phone conversation, flight delayed by 2 hours

"The passenger travelling to Dubai for the job was talking to his mother on the phone and the conversation was overheated by a lady co-passenger sitting next to him. He told his mother that CISF not allowed coconut in his bag fearing it could be a bomb but they allowed pan masala that was kept in his bag," said the official.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man travelling to Dubai was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after a co-passenger overheard him saying 'bomb' during a telephonic conversation. A woman overheard a male passenger saying to someone on the phone that the, "CISF removed coconut from my bag fearing it could be a bomb but allowed guthkha that was in my bag".

A senior official informed that a passenger was travelling to Dubai through a connecting flight from Mumbai via Vistara Airlines flight no UK-941 (Delhi to Mumbai), which was scheduled to depart at 4.55 pm. "The passenger travelling to Dubai for the job was talking to his mother on the phone and the conversation was overheard by a lady co-passenger sitting next to him. He told his mother that CISF not allowed coconut in his bag fearing it could be a bomb but they allowed pan masala that was kept in his bag," said the official.

After hearing the word bomb, the lady co-passenger raised an alarm and the flight crew informed CISF. The passenger was deboarded and the woman also deboarded the plane voluntarily. The entire plane was thoroughly checked but nothing was found. The lady's co-passenger refused to board the plane and she booked another ticket for Mumbai.

"In the process, the flight was delayed for two hours before it got clearance to take off. The male passenger was handed over to IGI police," the official said. IGI police informed that a case has been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

