"Work to be done in mission mode...": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on horticulture development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presiding over a high-level meeting of apple cultivation and kiwi mission at the camp office on Thursday, said work should be done in mission mode to bring the plans for horticulture development to the ground. He said along with the demonstration of strong willpower in the implementation of the schemes, the interest of the state should also be kept in mind.

He said, "Identify the apple and kiwi-producing areas in the state and solve the problems of the farmers associated with the production of these fruits at the earliest." "Like Himachal, the farmers of our state should also become leaders in apple and kiwi production and the growers should benefit monetarily. For this, identification of apple-producing areas, the production capacity of land, and availability of good quality plants should be ensured in the state," the chief minister added.

"By 2030, we have set a target of turning in revenues worth Rs 3,000 crore from the horticulture sector. To this end, we will have to focus on the year-wise determination of production capacity," the CM said. Dhami also instructed officials to draw up proposals for setting up cold storages in apple and kiwi production areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)