EAM S Jaishankar meets 1984 riots' victims, assures to address their problems

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who met the victims of the anti-Sikh riots in the National Capital on Thursday assured them that their problems will be addressed by the central government. "We heard the problems of the victims of the 1984 riots. We have assured them that all their problems will be addressed... I also met one of the students who returned from Ukraine, and he gave me feedback about how our Embassy supported them during tough times in Ukraine," he said while speaking to ANI.

Jaishankar on Thursday met the victims of the anti-Sikh riots in the Tilak Vihar area of the National Capital. Earlier in the day, he met Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media person, EAM said he will address the issues that they have discussed with him. Furthermore, he added that the government will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas and its government's responsibility to help them out.

"I wanted to meet the Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan and understand their issues. They have some problems regarding visas and citizenship. We will address the issues that they have discussed with us. Some people are still waiting to get their citizenship. We will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas. It is our responsibility to help them out," he said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 filed a charge sheet in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The charge sheet was filed by the CBI in Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of Anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

CBI also named Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in its chargesheet as an accused in the riots. In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. (ANI)

