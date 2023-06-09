IMD forecasts heavy rains at isolated places in Uttarakhand

Forecasting heavy rain in some parts of the state for the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand from June 11 to June 13. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in some places in the hilly districts of the state on Saturday.

On June 11, Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand, said IMD. On June 12-13, according to IMD, Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hail, and squall (Wind Speed 50-60 kmph gusting up to 70 Kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand.

Southwest Monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1, said IMD. "It has advanced into the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea and some parts of the Central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of South Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, some more parts of Southwest, and Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal from today (Thursday) onwards," the IMD said in a statement.

