Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Ghazipur area
A massive fire breaks out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.
ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST
A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.
So far, no injury or causality has been reported. A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
