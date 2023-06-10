Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Ghazipur area

A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.

So far, no injury or causality has been reported. A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

