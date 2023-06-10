Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Ghazipur area

A massive fire breaks out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.

So far, no injury or causality has been reported. A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

