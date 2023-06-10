Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structure of murder accused demolished in Ujjain

"A minor was murdered in the district following which four accused were arrested and produced before the court. After that, the illegal structures of the accused were demolished by the team of the municipal corporation and police administration," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachin Parte said.

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structure of murder accused demolished in Ujjain
Illegal structures of the accused held for murdering a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district were demolished by the team of the municipal corporation and district administration on Friday, an official said. According to the police, the minor girl was murdered in Kamal Colony on Tuesday and her body was recovered on Wednesday. The police arrested four accused in this connection on Thursday. Later, the illegal construction of the accused situated in Kamal Colony in the district was demolished on Friday.

"A minor was murdered in the district following which four accused were arrested and produced before the court. After that, the illegal structures of the accused were demolished by the team of the municipal corporation and police administration," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachin Parte said. During this, 60 police personnel, a team from the municipal corporation and a team from the revenue department were present, he added.

The minor girl's father Ram Singh expressed satisfaction over the action of the police administration and he demanded the death penalty for the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

