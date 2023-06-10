Left Menu

MP: Two women die due to mudslide near pond in Bhopal

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 16:40 IST
MP: Two women die due to mudslide near pond in Bhopal
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI).
  Country:
  India

Two women died due to mudslide near a pond located in Balampur village under Sukhi Sewaniya police station limits in the state capital on Saturday, a police official said. "Around five to six women had gone near a pond in Balampur village to dig mud for painting their house. During this, they made a hole to dig the soil but it was deep from inside. Meanwhile the top layer of the soil caved in and three women got buried inside it," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santosh Shukla told ANI over phone.

On getting the information from the locals, the police and the district administration team immediately reached the spot. All the three women were evacuated, out of which two women died while one was taken to the hospital, he said. "State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and administration teams are still engaged in digging work at the spot to make sure that no one else is buried," Shukla added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

