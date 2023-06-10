'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning and is likely to intensify further. The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours.

"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," it said in a tweet. High waves had been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. It lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Friday night also. "VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs," IMD said in a tweet yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)