Eastern Naval Command chief reviews Passing Out Parade, awards 'Wings' to pilots

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) reviewed the Passing out Parade for the 100th Helicopter Conversion Course and awarded the coveted 'Golden Wings' to the newly inducted pilots, at INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamilnadu on Friday. The seminal event marked the successful completion of training for 16 pilots from the 100th Course conducted at Helicopter Training School (HTS), INAS 561. This included 4 pilots who underwent the first ever Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) (Stage 1 training) conducted by the Indian Navy, which earlier was conducted entirely by the IAF. Addressing the graduating 100th HCC, the Commander-in-Chief (CinC) stressed upon the need for safety and boldness, especially while operating from small decks at sea.

He stated that with the induction of newer aircraft in the coming years, the young pilots are stepping into the most interesting times for naval aviation and will get to fly even more challenging missions. He also congratulated the Naval Air arm for taking complete ownership of the basic helicopter training and expressed confidence in its success and rapid growth in the coming years. This being the centennial HCC, Admiral KB Singh (Retd), former CNS and other veterans from as early as 1st HCC as well as parents of graduating pilots also witnessed the parade. (ANI)

