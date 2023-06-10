Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 8 red sandalwood smugglers arrested in Bhakarapet

"Auto driver Siddaiah identified the nine passengers who boarded the auto from Talakona to Bhakarapet as red sandalwood smugglers based on the way they spoke to him. He brought them directly to the police station. The smugglers saw the station board and ran away from the auto," the police official said.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:45 IST
Items recovered during seize ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of eight accused persons allegedly involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood were arrested in Bhakarapet, police said on Saturday. Police said that five red sandalwood logs, two cars, three axes, and three saws worth Rs 22 lakhs were seized from the arrested smugglers.

"We chased after them and managed to arrest 8 of them. Tamil Nadu's most wanted smuggler Tanji narrowly escaped. Five red sandalwood logs, two cars, three axes, and three saws worth Rs 22 lakhs were seized from the arrested smugglers," he added. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

"We chased after them and managed to arrest 8 of them. Tamil Nadu's most wanted smuggler Tanji narrowly escaped. Five red sandalwood logs, two cars, three axes, and three saws worth Rs 22 lakhs were seized from the arrested smugglers," he added. Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

