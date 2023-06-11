Left Menu

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers appointed as Chair-elect of IATA's Board of Governors

Pieter Elbers' appointment comes at a significant time for the Indian aviation industry, which is experiencing unprecedented growth and development.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:37 IST
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo on Sunday announced that its CEO, Pieter Elbers, has been elected as the chair-elect of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors. He will succeed present Chair, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the CEO of Rwandair with effect from June 2024, IndiGo said in a statement.

Pieter Elbers' appointment comes at a significant time for the Indian aviation industry, which is experiencing unprecedented growth and development. As the chair-elect of the IATA BoG, Elbers will play a pivotal role in further shaping the global aviation landscape, advocating for the industry's interests, and driving innovation and sustainability initiatives, IndiGo said.

Pieter Elbers with his visionary approach and deep industry expertise has not only propelled IndiGo's growth in international markets but is also playing a crucial role in the overall advancement of the Indian aviation landscape. Commenting on the occasion, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, "It is an immense honour to be appointed as the chair-elect of the IATA Board of Governors. I look forward to continue working closely with global industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

With a focus on enhancing the passenger experience, IndiGo has consistently demonstrated its commitment to affordable fares, on-time performance, and courteous and hassle-free services across its unparalleled network, it said. Pieter Elbers' appointment reinforces IndiGo's position as a driving force in the Indian aviation landscape while placing India firmly on the global aviation map. (ANI)

