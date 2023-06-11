UP: Three members of 'Chaimar Gang' arrested after encounter in Mathura

A gang leader and two of his associates were arrested after an exchange of fire with Mathura police and Special Operation Group on Saturday here under Kosikalan police station area, said police. The arrested accused are members ferocious 'Chaimar Gang' involved in dozens of loot, robbery and murder incident. The gang leader identified as Fati was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and has a long criminal history with at least 17 cases on him, police said further. While his accomplice identified as Musharrat and Kaleem, are residents of Rajasthan.

According to the police, on Saturday they received input regarding the movement of the gang, acting over the input police laid a trap and arrested them after an encounter. Police have recovered one country-made gun, three cartridges, rods and other things used by the gang while committing the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura, Shailesh Pandey said, "Three members of the Chaimar gang were arrested after an encounter. We had received a tip-off after which a search operation was launched and the accused were arrested. Earlier, also the gang leader Fati had an encounter with police but that time he managed to escape while his accomplices were caught in the crossfire." "The gang travel along with their family members and lives a nomadic kind of life. After committing a crime in one place they move to another place. The gang operates in states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan," said the SSP further. (ANI)

