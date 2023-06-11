Dhami ploughs fields in Uttarkashi village, sows millet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday ploughed the fields of a village in Uttarkashi district and sowed millets.

Dhami who is on a two-day visit to the district went for an early morning stroll in the village in a tracksuit and chatted with the locals.

He ploughed the fields with the help of a power weeder.

The chief minister said Rs 73 crore have been allocated by the state government for Uttarakhand's millet mission and procurement of mandua, Jhingora and Chaulai from farmers in the hills is currently underway on a Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is being paid online to them.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in making the world realise the nutritional value of millet and its commercial cultivation.

The BJP leader also distributed seeds of Mandua among the village women and expressed his intentions to distribute modern agricultural tools among villagers.

He also took their feedback on soil erosion by the Bhagirathi river and the implementation of government-run welfare schemes in the village.

Dhami also planted saplings of fruit-bearing trees in the village.

''The dream of making Uttarakhand an ideal state can be realised only through the creation of ideal villages,'' he said.

Later the chief minister also offered prayers at the Kashi-Vishwanath, Shakti and Hanuman temples of Uttarkashi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)