Pope post-operative recovery progressing normally - Vatican
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:47 IST
Pope Francis's post-operative recovery is progressing normally, the Vatican said in statement on Sunday, adding the pope has undergone therapy to help his breathing.
Pope Francis watched Sunday's mass on television and received communion, the statement added.
