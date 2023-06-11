Left Menu

Andhra Police stop TDP leaders from visiting Polavaram project site

On receiving information that TDP leaders were coming to visit the Polavaram project, Deputy Superintendent of the Police (DSP), Srinivas, deployed police at Kannapuram Cross Road, Polavaram AT Gattu Center leading to the project, an official said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Polavaram police in Andhra Pradesh stopped Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from visiting the Polavaram project site, an official said. On receiving information that TDP leaders were coming to visit the Polavaram project, Deputy Superintendent of the Police (DSP), Srinivas, deployed police at Kannapuram Cross Road, Polavaram AT Gattu Center leading to the project, an official said.

Devineni Uma, a former minister and a TDP leader, was detained while attempting to visit the project site on a two-wheeler. Along with him, TDP Polavaram constituency in-charge Boragam Srinivasulu was detained by the police and taken to Buttaigudem police station, an official said. As per reports, a heated exchange took place between the police and TDP leaders.

Another leader TDP Johar was detained by Circle Inspector Vijay Babu near Kannapuram Cross Road while Ramanaidu, Gannina Veeranjaneyu and Badeti Chanti were detained by the police at Sagipadu. Later, TDP leader Devineni Uma accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of "negligence" in the construction of the project.

"Illegal restrictions cannot stop the people from knowing about the negligence and corruption in the construction of the project under the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime," Uma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

