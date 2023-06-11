Left Menu

Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi's Kishangarh

00 am on Saturday morning, Samuel was doing something on the phone and his girlfriend suspected that he was talking to another girl on the phone. After this, they had an argument and the girl stabbed Samuel," said Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 18:33 IST
Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi's Kishangarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman stabbed her live-in partner suspecting him of talking to another woman, informed Delhi Police officials on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Samuel, while the accused has been identified as a woman named Baby.

According to Delhi Police, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in Kishangarh. "Around 4:00 am on Saturday morning, Samuel was doing something on the phone and his girlfriend suspected that he was talking to another girl on the phone. After this, they had an argument and the girl stabbed Samuel," said Delhi Police.

As per the police, the man is admitted to a local hospital and is out of danger and the accused woman has been arrested. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023