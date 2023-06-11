B.Ed entrance examination to be held under live CCTV surveillance in UP

As part of its commitment to hold fair and transparent examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has issued guidelines for the forthcoming B.Ed. entrance exam 2023, said a statement by the Chief Minister's office. As per the directions, exams will be conducted in a completely transparent, cheating-free, and organized manner, an official statement said on Sunday, added the statement.

After successfully conducting the UP Board exams in an absolutely fair manner, preparations are now underway to conduct the Joint B.Ed. entrance examination 2023 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of transparency. This year, Bundelkhand University will be conducting the said entrance exam under the purview of live CCTV surveillance. The University has made solid arrangements for the conduct of examinations including the biometrics and face recognition system for registering the attendance of all the candidates in both shifts, the statement added.

With the assistance of the district administration, strong security arrangements are being made at all centres. Each centre will have a centre representative and a static magistrate deployed there. It is noteworthy that on June 15, the B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will be conducted simultaneously in all 75 districts of the state, with approximately 4.73 lakh candidates appearing, the statement further said. To implement Yogi government instructions, a detailed presentation regarding the integrity, security, and safety of the examination was made before Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

According to the presentation, live CCTV surveillance has been provided in all centers across the state, which will be operationalized by the university by June 12. Besides, each district will have a City in charge appointed by the District Magistrate and there will also be a Center Representative at two centers. A Static Magistrate will be deployed and appointed at each examination center. Supported by the representatives of Bundelkhand University, there will also be a Nodal Officer and Deputy Nodal Officer.

The entrance examination has been divided into three components, which include the administration of all districts, besides Bundelkhand University, and 16 other nodal universities. Notably, complete information regarding their roles and responsibilities has been provided to everyone, the statement said. The District Magistrate will appoint the City Incharge responsible for handling all examination-related confidential material (including OMR sheets and papers) from depositing it in the district treasury to delivering it to the examination centre.

Thereafter, all confidential materials will be opened at the designated time in the presence of the Static Magistrate. Apart from ensuring the distribution and collection of question booklets and OMR sheets, the inspection during the examination will also be the responsibility of the Static Magistrate, the statement added. Bundelkhand University has made arrangements for the robust security of confidential materials related to the examination. The assistance of the district administration and the police department will be sought for this purpose.

According to the directives, along with the Center Representative, an armed police constable will also be deployed to transport the confidential materials from the treasury to the examination centre. Similarly, appropriate arrangements will be made for police forces and escorts at all examination centres. Keeping in line with the security instructions, two armed police personnel will accompany the representatives from Bundelkhand University during the dispatch of confidential materials to Jhansi. (ANI)

