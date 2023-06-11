Bihar: Seven of family held for killing three of their brothers over property dispute in Saran

Seven members of a family were arrested for allegedly killing their three brothers in the Saran district of Bihar due to an ongoing dispute over property, said the police. The sticks, rods, and Knives, used in the murder, have been recovered, added the police. The three brothers died during medical treatment, added the police.

The deceased have been identified as Rajeshwar Mahato, Dinanath Mahato, and Swaminath Mahato, as per the police. The accused have been identified as Lalu Mahato, Ravindra Mahato, Gauri Shankar Mahato, Anand Mahato, Lalita Devi, Subi Devi, and Anshu Devi.

An official statement said, "On the night of June 10, 2023, in Gangwa village under the Ekma police station area, due to an ongoing property dispute, Lalu Mahato, along with his family members, beat his own brothers Rajeshwar Mahato, Dinanath Mahato, and Swaminath Mahato." It further stated, "They died during the medical treatment. Based on the received information, the Subdivision Police officer, the Nodal Police Investigator, the Ekma Nodal officer, and Ekma Station Head reached the spot. They inspected the incident spot and began an investigation."

"On the basis of the statement delivered by the family member of the deceased, the police have registered a case under sections 147,148,149,302, 307, and 504 dated June 11, 2023", said the official statement. (ANI)

