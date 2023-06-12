Left Menu

Israel announces 433 billion shekel infrastructure plan

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-06-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 01:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will invest 433 billion shekels ($120.93 billion) in infrastructure over the course of four years, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

The government said the plan would increase labour productivity and reduce disparities in the workforce. "Infrastructure development is one of the most important and central generators of economic growth for the Israeli economy," said Yossi Shelli, director general of the prime minister's office.

The government will invest in the energy sector, public transportation, education, healthcare, security and the environment, according to the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

