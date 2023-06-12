Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recovers drone, seizes two packets of suspected heroin in separate operations

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday carried out joint operations at two places in Punjab with the help of state police.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:40 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers drone, seizes two packets of suspected heroin in separate operations
Visual of the drone recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday carried out joint operations at two places in Punjab with the help of state police. In the first joint search operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

Based on a piece of specific information, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran district on Sunday evening. "During the search, a drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry payload, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series," BSF said in a statement.

Similarly, in another action, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two packets of Heroin near the fence in Amritsar. According to officials, acting on specific information, a suspicious farmer was identified and was further apprehended.

"During questioning, he revealed about hiding a consignment and on the basis of his lead 02 suspected contraband packets wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape were recovered from the border fence near Bharopal village," BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023