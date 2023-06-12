MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:29 IST
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 330 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ----- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P ------------------
