MP: Two office-bearers removed from BJYM after brawl at Indore restaurant

Two office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) have been removed from the organisation in connection with an incident of a brawl that occurred in a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Madhya Pradesh BJYM State President Vaibhav Panwar on Monday relieved Secretary General Shubhendra Gaur and special invitee member Nayan Soni from all responsibilities of the organisation.

According to the notice, it states, "The video of mutual tension and dispute between the above officer bearers and other Yuva Morcha workers in Bhanwarkuan, Indore, which is going on through social media, has tarnished the image of the party. This behaviour comes under the category of indiscipline. Therefore, State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Vaibhav Panwar has relieved them from all the responsibilities of Yuva Morcha with immediate effect." Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJYM state General Secretary Rahul Tiwari issued show cause notices to BJYM Indore city president Saugat Mishra, Secretary General Shubhendra Gaur, and special invitee member Nayan Soni asking them to explain the indecent behaviour by Yuva Morcha worker at Bhanvarkuan in Indore, within 24 hours or face disciplinary action.

"Today, the indecent behaviour by the Yuva Morcha worker at Bhanvarkuan in Indore and the conduct contrary to the dignity of the organisation comes under the ambit of gross indiscipline. You should clearly explain your role regarding the incident within 24 hours; otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against you," Rahul Tiwari said. Notably on Saturday evening, there was a clash between the supporters of BJYM city President Saugat Mishra and Secretary General Shubhendu Gaur at a restaurant situated in Bhanvarkuan in the city. BJYM State president Vaibhav Sharma was also present at the restaurant at the time of incident.

According to information, it is said that Saugat Mishra allegedly made a personal comment about Shubhendu Gaur during a Yuva Morcha meeting on Saturday morning. Gaur was not present in the meeting but later when he came to know about this, he reached the hotel and clashed with each other. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant.

Nonetheless, neither of the two groups lodged a complaint with the police, nor did the owner of the restaurant lodged a complaint into the matter. (ANI)

