Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to attend farmers' gathering in MP on June 13

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:10 IST
Rajnath Singh to attend farmers' gathering in MP on June 13
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a congregation of farmers to be organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Rajgarh district on Tuesday.

A government official said Singh will land in Bhopal at around 1.30 pm and reach Rajgarh at around 2 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the interest accrued on farm loans will be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiary farmers during the 'Kisan Mahakumbh' event in Rajgarh.

Earlier last year, Chouhan had announced that the state government will deposit the interest accrued on agriculture loans of farmers who didn't repay as the then Congress government promised to write off their loans.

''The instalment of Rs 2,000 each will be transferred to the beneficiary farmers' bank accounts under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana' during this programme. Besides, an amount of Rs 2,900 crore of crop insurance will also be transferred to bank accounts of agriculturists,'' he said.

Farmers will participate in this programme virtually from all the district headquarters. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are due this year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023