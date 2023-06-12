Fire at vegetable market in Telangana's Rangareddy, no casualties reported

A vegetable market caught fire in the Madhapur area of Rangareddy district on Monday afternoon, said officials. During the fire one cylinder blast is also reported, however, no casualties were reported. Following the information firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

"There was a fire in a vegetable market along with some tea stalls and tin sheds in Ayyappa Society, under Madhapur area. One cylinder has also blasted because of the fire. There are no casualties and the fire is now under control," said Rangareddy DFO, Sreedhar Reddy. The exact reasons behind the fire are yet to be known and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

