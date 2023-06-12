Miscreants throw abducted girl out of moving auto when chased by locals; girl injured, driver arrested in Bihar's Gaya

Two miscreants abducted a 15-year-old girl in an auto with evil intentions and when she shouted, they threw her out of the moving vehicle, but local residents chased them and caught hold of the driver, said police on Sunday. The girl sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to Magadh Medical College in an unconscious state and is undergoing treatment. The incident happened on the Gaya-Rajauli road under the Tankuppa police station area of Gaya district.

According to the police, two youths forcibly made the girl sit in an auto at Bartara Bazar area and began to flee. When she shouted for help, local residents started chasing the auto. Fearing that they will not be able to flee, both the accused threw the girl out of the auto and fled from the spot. However, the locals caught the driver and handed him over him to the police.

Tankuppa Police Station in-charge Ranjan Kumar said, "The accused have been identified based on the information by the auto driver. We are hunting for them. The details would be revealed when the girl regains consciousness." (ANI)

