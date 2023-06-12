Left Menu

Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site brought under control

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:31 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Monday was brought under control, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to the press release by the MCD, the fire broke out at around 1:30-1:45 PM in the afternoon and began to spread due to strong winds.

"MCD quickly responded to the situation and 8-10 fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Department and 13-14 excavators and 4-5 bulldozers working at the landfill site were pressed into action to control the fire," added the release. Informing about the reason for the fire, the release said that the fire was caused due to the generation of methane at the site and high temperature and was controlled by putting inert materials on them.

It said, "Flames have been caused due to the methane generation at the site and high temperature. Flames were controlled by putting inert materials on them. The staff of MCD, Concessionaire, DDMA and Delhi Fire Services made all efforts in their operation. Now the fire has been extinguished." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

