IMD issues heatwave alert in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for two days

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for two days in Telangana and for one day in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Sravani, the scientist of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "Thundershowers are going on in entire Telangana. Seeing that there is a trough present in South Chhattisgarh. For the last 24 hours, the southwesterly and northwesterly winds are prevailing in the entire state. It is going to prevail for the next 24 hours, especially in the northern part of the state. In the Southern part, the westerlies are prevailing."

She said that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts in Telangana. "The heat wave conditions are also expected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam because the temperatures are rising continuously," she said.

The IMD scientist added, "The normal temperature at this time, should have been 36-38 degrees. But it is touching 40-41 degrees which is creating discomfort in the entire state. We are expecting similar weather in the next 24 hours". She said that thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in the northern and eastern parts of the Telangana state, while the central part is expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning conditions with isolated rainfall.

"The same weather has been prevalent for the next three days. The temperatures are showing a decreasing trend. We are expecting 38-40 degrees in the next 5 days. The monsoonal winds are also coming and the monsoonal weather is expected from June 15 or 16, especially in the southern parts of Telangana," she said. The IMD scientist added, "In Hyderabad, we expect 38-40 degree temperature and heatwave conditions for the next two days, because of urban surroundings. After that, the temperature will subside and expecting the thundershowers in the evening."

Sravani further said that moderate rainfall is expected in southern parts of some districts in Andhra Pradesh, and the thunderstorm and gutsy winds are expected to continue for the next 2-3 days. "Moderate rainfall is expected in the southern parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. The coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are expecting monsoonal rain in the next 2-3 days. Temperature is expected to subside leading to normal weather conditions," the scientist said.

She added, "Also, thunderstorm activity is expected in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema. The thunderstorm and gusty winds will prevail for the next three days. Heatwave conditions will be subsiding tomorrow onwards because already the monsoonal onset will be there in the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh. In the next 2-3 days, it will reach towards Rayalaseema and South coastal Andhra Pradesh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)