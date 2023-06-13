Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia's wife dies in road accident in Delhi

The wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by another vehicle here in the national capital on Monday morning, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Lilothia (55), a resident of Anand Parvat.

According to officials, the incident happened in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, where a speeding SUV allegedly hit the victim's car. The SUV's driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

He has been identified as Zainul, a resident of Seelampur, they added. DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told ANI that Madhu Lilothia, wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia, met with a road accident in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area on Monday morning.

"Her car met with an accident with an SUV. Prima facie the collision is from the side," he said, adding that the accused SUV driver had fled from the scene immediately after the incident. He said that the victim was taken to a hospital after the accident, where doctors declared her brought dead.

DCP Kalsi further said the accused was later arrested on the basis of the SUV's registration number and its owner's information. "The accused has been identified as Zainul, a resident, of New Seelampur," he added.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving) and 304 (Causing death by negligence) against the accused SUV driver and were further looking into the case. (ANI)

